Tusculum picked ninth in SAC men’s basketball poll

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum men’s basketball team has been picked to finish ninth in the South Atlantic Conference according to the SAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Pioneers received 34 points in a vote of the league’s 11 men’s basketball coaches.
Tusculum returns six lettermen from last year’s 12-17 team that finished eighth in the SAC standings and advanced to the SAC quarterfinals.
Queens University of Charlotte, who captured a share of last year’s SAC regular-season title and won the
SAC Tournament crown is the favorite to win it all again this season. The Royals received eight first place votes and 98 total points to earn the top spot.
Lincoln Memorial, who shared the league crown last year with Queens, is picked second with its 91 points and two first place nods. The Railsplitters won the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional and advanced to the national semifinal for a second straight year.
Carson-Newman is third with 80 points and one first place vote, while Catawba and Wingate round out the top-five with 67 and 62 points, respectively. Newberry is sixth with 57 points, followed by Anderson (48), Lenoir-Rhyne (37), Tusculum (34), Coker (17) and Mars Hill (14).