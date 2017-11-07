Tuesday Big Game features Johnson Co. hosting Austin-East

This weeks Tuesday big game will take place in Johnson Co. where the unbeaten Longhorns will welcome the Roadrunners of Austin East to Mountain City.

The Longhorns are coming off a narrow victory over Northview Academy on Friday night 21-20, it was the first home playoff game in school history. That ran their record to 11-0 on the year, best in school history.

Now they get ready to face an Austin-East football team which knocked Unicoi Co. out of the playoffs 33-0. The Roadrunners are (9-2) on the year with their only losses coming to Alcoa and Fulton. Kick-off Friday night will be at 7pm.