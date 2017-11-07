Trial set for man found with loaded weapons, ammo after stop by WCSO deputies

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A judge has set a two-day trial for a Johnson City man who was arrested for having loaded weapons and nearly a thousand rounds of ammunition in his vehicle back in October.

Scott Edmisten appeared in federal court in Greeneville on Monday, where the judge set his two-day trial for Jan. 10 at 9 a.m.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Edmisten for speeding in October and arrested him after they said he was “unsteady, very angry and making threats toward officers.”

Deputies said they found the guns during a search of Edmisten’s vehicle.

Edmisten faces multiple charges including possession of prohibited weapons.

