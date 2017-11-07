TN woman pushes for legislation to add protective fencing on overpasses

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – A Mt. Juliet, Tennessee woman is pushing for legislation that would require protective fencing to be placed on overpasses.

Lara Hazelwood’s twin brother, Larry, was killed more than two decades ago after teenagers threw a 54 pound rock off of an overpass onto his car.

After seeing News Channel 11’s Karissa Winstead’s story about similar incidents that could have turned deadly, Lara reached out to Karissa to share her proposal to protect drivers.

She wants lawmakers across the state to consider this protective fencing, in hopes of saving lives.

She said her brother Larry was a man who always had a smile on his face.

“Tons of friends, always just willing to help and just an all around awesome guy,” she said.

The Marine had just got back from the Gulf War in 1992 and was attending Middle Tennessee State University.

But one night on his way home from work, tragedy.

“Two boys threw a 54 pound rock over the overpass and it came through the windshield and crushed him. Crushed his neck and chest,” she recalled.

Larry was only 22 years old.

The two teenagers were caught the day Larry was buried.

They were charged with second degree murder and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

“The only thing that we actually got out of them is that they wanted to see the cars swerve. So, kind of a prank,” Hazelwood said.

She said she has been scarred from the tragedy ever since.

“All the time I look up at the overpasses that I go under, especially at night.”

She said hearing about a recent case out of Michigan brought back a lot of memories.

Five teenagers were charged with second degree murder for throwing rocks off of an overpass, killing a 32-year-old father.

“It just really hit home,” she said.

Now, she is hoping to see legislation passed that would put regulations on overpasses in Tennessee to put up protective fencing or guards to help prevent or deter these incidents.

Representative David Hawk from Greeneville said this is something that can be looked into.

“There’s a huge cost associated with that, but again public safety is always our number one priority,” Hawk said.

But he said there will need to be studies done to see if it’s necessary.

“We’ll look at what other states have done. We’ll see if there’s be an effective deterrent brought about in some other states, if they’ve gone down that path and if it’s worked,” he said.

Lara said she’s reached out to the Tennessee Department of Transportation as well as lawmakers in the Mt. Juliet area about her concerns. She said she hopes to see something done to help prevent something like this from happening to another family.

“It’s just something that I’m very passionate about trying to get this and if somebody can be saved,” she said.

TDOT said it received Hazelwood’s comments.

They said an issue with placing fencing on overpasses is that it creates difficulties for crews when they perform inspections and maintenance.

