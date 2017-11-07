Tim McGraw, Faith Hill announce 25 more dates for Soul2Soul tour

WKRN Staff Published:
(Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country’s top couple will continue their Soul2Soul tour into 2018.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sold out more than 80 dates in 2017, making the tour the highest-grossing country tour of the year.

The pair announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that they’ll add 25 more dates for 2018. The tour picks up in Richmond, VA in May and finishes in California in July.

McGraw and Hill will visit both Dakotas, Des Moines, Raleigh, Baltimore, Grand Rapids, and several other cities during their tour.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 10th to American Express cardholders and Nov. 17th to the general public.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s