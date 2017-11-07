Tim McGraw, Faith Hill announce 25 more dates for Soul2Soul tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country’s top couple will continue their Soul2Soul tour into 2018.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sold out more than 80 dates in 2017, making the tour the highest-grossing country tour of the year.

The pair announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that they’ll add 25 more dates for 2018. The tour picks up in Richmond, VA in May and finishes in California in July.

McGraw and Hill will visit both Dakotas, Des Moines, Raleigh, Baltimore, Grand Rapids, and several other cities during their tour.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 10th to American Express cardholders and Nov. 17th to the general public.