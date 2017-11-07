The Appalachian Cultural Music Association announces relocation to Kingsport

Kingsport, Tn (WJHL) – On Tuesday afternoon, the Appalachian Cultural Music Association announced they will be moving from their longtime home in Bristol, TN to downtown Kingsport.

The ACMA has had a museum of country music artifacts in the Bristol mall for several years but will find itself in a new home at 316 Broad Street in downtown Kingsport.

They also made the announcement of the new home of the Picin’ Porch. It will be located in the theater of the Kingsport renaissance center.

The second location for music in the Model City will be called the Picin’ Porch 2 and will be located at the museum.

The President of the ACMA, Rick Dollar, said he saw more opportunity for the non-profit to grown and further the organization’s mission, which is the to keep the rich heritage of the music of our region in the forefront so people don’t forget where they came from.

Dollar said the move from Bristol was made because he said the city offered more of an opportunity for the organization to grow.

“Not to say that there is anything wrong with the city of Bristol, Tennessee or Virginia they do great work there. We just have to operate as a viable business and sometimes it requires a move,” Dollar said.

Dollar said that the community of Kingsport has been very welcoming and helpful during this transition.