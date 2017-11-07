Reverend Billy Graham turns 99 years old

CHARLOTTE, NC (WJHL) – Rev. Billy Graham is celebrating his 99th birthday on Nov. 7, at his home in Montreat, N.C.

To mark the special day, the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., invited guests to celebrate his birthday with free cake. Also, visitors had an opportunity to sign a birthday banner with prayers, memories, and well-wishes for the evangelist.

“Nov. 7 will be a big milestone for my father as he turns 99 and enters his 100th year,” said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, in a recent statement. “As a family, we are just so very grateful that he is still with us. His mind is good but he’s quieter these days. He can’t see or hear well, but his health is stable.”

Upcoming events at the Billy Graham Library include:

Nov. 10, 8-10 a.m.: Veterans Day Breakfast and Tour—Military veterans of all ages are invited to this special event to hear an encouraging message from retired U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Jim Walker, enjoy a buffet breakfast, and tour through The Journey of Faith. The event is free, but advanced reservations are required. http://bit.ly/BGLibrary-Veterans2017

Visitors to the Billy Graham Library between now and Dec. 31 can see the new display, “At the Foot of the Cross,” in The Journey of Faith tour.

For additional information, including tickets, registration and event details, visit http://www.BillyGrahamLibrary.org.

Watch reflections from some people who know my father @BillyGraham—& hear a few words from him. https://t.co/u2pehhkfw8 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 7, 2017