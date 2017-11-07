Pres. Trump tweets about Virginia governor’s race

WRIC Staff and The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is unleashing new criticism of the probes into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia. Trump, in a series of tweets, is making reference to what he calls "phony Trump/Russia ‘collusion,’ which doesn’t exist." He says Democrats are using a “witch hunt” for “evil politics.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

VIRGINIA (WRIC/AP) — Just as the polls were about to open, Pres. Trump tweeted about the race for Virginia’s next governor.

In a series of tweets, Trump said, “Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment…and has been horrible on Virginia economy. Vote Ed Gillespie today!”

He then goes on to tweeting, “Ed Gillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP!”

Virginia has the nation’s only competitive governor’s race this year and it could be an early referendum on Pres.Trump’s popularity ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Republican Ed Gillespie, a White House adviser to President George W. Bush and multimillionaire lobbyist, has run on lower taxes, tougher policies toward immigrants in the state illegally, and on preserving the state’s Confederate statues. Democrat Ralph Northam, a pediatric neurologist and lieutenant governor, has promised to continue many of the policies of current Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is barred from seeking a second term. Northam has championed increased spending on public education, tighter gun rules, and strong support for abortion rights. Libertarian Cliff Hyra is also running on a campaign platform of protecting personal freedoms and limiting government power.

VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know about Election Day

Most polls have shown a close contest, and both candidates have been helped by big names. Former President Barack Obama held a rally with Northam and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton helped him raise money.

Bush appeared at three fundraisers for Gillespie, who also campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. Trump has before tweeted out support for Gillespie, but didn’t campaign with him. Gillespie largely kept his distance from the president, who most polls show is unpopular overall in Virginia.

The polls in Virginia close at 7 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s