CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Carter County Veterans Monument got some new additions on Tuesday, ahead of the Veterans Day holiday this weekend.

Four brand new American flags and POW/MIA flags now adorn each corner of the monument.

The flags replaced the older ones that had been flying.

The new flags were lowered to half-staff during Tuesday’s ceremony to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Texas.

