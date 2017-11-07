Nearly half of renovation project at Fort Henry Mall is complete

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A multi-million dollar renovation project is underway at a Tri-Cities shopping center.

The Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport is getting a head to toe makeover, with upgrades in lighting, flooring and signs.

Officials with Hull Property Group, who owns the mall, say renovations are now about 50 percent complete.

Carolan Rhea visits the mall about twice a month.

“It’s all indoors, one stop, and I can do just about anything that I want to do down here,” Rhea said.

Over the past few months, she said she has seen some changes.

Those changes, Hull Property Group officials say, started about six months ago. They welcomed NCG Cinema and most recently Dunham’s Sports. They will also upgrade the mall’s interior and exterior.

“We’re probably 50 percent complete right now with our renovations,” said John Mulherin, Vice President of Government Relations with Hull Property Group.

They have covered vacant stores with murals, and they’re now in the process of re-doing the ceilings.

“We will actually go in, and we will raise the ceiling heights to get volume of space. We’ll put in a whole new grid system ceiling, and then we’ll hang pendant lights,” Mulherin said.

They still have to put in carpeting and floor coverings, as well as complete outside work.

“We’ve also got to transform what the outside looks like and make these entrances more inviting,” Mulherin said.

“I think the renovations will help the mall, bring new people in. I hope it does,” Rhea said.

And so do mall leaders. In fact, that’s the goal – to keep the tenants they have, and then bring in new ones.

“No tenant would come to the mall in the shape that it was in, because it hadn’t had investment in a while,” Mulherin said.

Mulherin says they hope to have completed about 70 percent of renovations by the end of the year, with the goal of being completely done by late spring.

