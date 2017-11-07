Mountain City officer charged in federal drug investigation

Published: Updated:

MOUNTAIN CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Mountain City police lieutenant Monday was charged with drug and weapon violations stemming from federal sting.

According to a complaint filed in federal court in Greeneville on Tuesday, Mountain City Police Department Lt. Ronald Shupe was arrested Monday by FBI, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol agents after he bought Oxycodone pills from a person described as a “confidential witness” who was acting under TBI supervision.

According to court documents, Shupe was “in full uniform, driving a Mountain City police car, and armed with a department issued Glock pistol and ammunition,” when he was arrested.

Shupe was accused in the federal complaint of providing drugs to another confidential informant and even taking drugs himself while in his patrol car.

The two-count federal complaint charges Shupe with possessing Oxycodone with intent to distribute and being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

A next court date for Shupe was not immediately available.

