Local Wreaths Across America chapter accepting donations for upcoming event

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, it’s their missing to remember, honor, and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as 1,200 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

Wreaths Across America and Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 – Tennessee invite you to help honor veterans who have been laid to rest at the VA National Cemetery.

The goal is to place as many Christmas Wreaths as possible on the graves of heroes.

The cost for the wreaths: $15 for one, $45 FOR 3, $75 FOR 5, $105 FOR 7 AND $150 FOR 10.

You can make the checks payable to Wreaths Across America and mail them to P.O. Box 220, Mountain Home, TN 37684.

Your gift will be !00% tax-deductible.

For more information, call 423.926.2233 or check out this website: http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/