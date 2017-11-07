Johnson City bowler Nick Sheets has rolled over 90 career perfect games

(JOHNSON CITY) Perfection is hard to come by in bowling…12 strikes in a row….But there’s a Johnson City native that’s done it over 90 times in practice and league action — 7 times so far this year.

19 yard old Nick Sheets, dedicated himself to bowling after the passing of his mother 8 years ago and now he practices 6 times a week and carries a 242 average which is good enough to gain membership in the Professional Bowlers Association, a goal of his when the time is right.

“Once I get 100% and get some money down the road then I might consider it, it was fun at first and then I started getting the hang of it and then I started enjoying it and I want to get better and better every year.”