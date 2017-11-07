How was the Texas gunman able to buy a firearm?

ATLANTA (AP) – A two-decade-old federal law is supposed to prevent people with a history of domestic violence from buying or owning a gun. So it’s unclear how Devin Kelley, the gunman in the massacre at a Texas church, was able to purchase weapons.

But experts say it may point to a lapse in the way military convictions are handled.

Kelley was found guilty by a military court of abusing his wife and her son and received a bad-conduct discharge from the Air Force. Authorities have not yet disclosed if the Defense Department reported his conviction to the federal database that is used to do background checks on people looking to buy a gun.

