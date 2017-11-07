Fall Branch man facing vandalism, burglary charges in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City said they were called to a local hotel on Monday evening to investigate reports of an intoxicated person.

JCPD officers arrived at Quality Inn, located at 119 Pinnacle Drive, around 5:15 p.m.

They found 46-year-old Gregory Dean, who reportedly caused extensive damage to his hotel room – using what officers reported was a sledgehammer.

In addition, police believed Dean tried to pry open the door to another room with a crowbar.

When the victim in that room ran away,a Dean reportedly was able to get into the room and took some property.

Dean, police said, appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Police reported that Dean admitted to using meth earlier that day.

Dean was arrested and charged with vandalism over $2500 and aggravated burglary.

Dean is currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $30,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Washington County Sessions Court.