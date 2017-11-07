Despite Northam win, GOP candidate Gillespie dominates Southwest VA

Ed Gillespie,
Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie shares a laugh as he attends a get-out-the-vote rally in Williamsburg, Va., Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Gillespie faces Democrat Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VIRGINIA (WJHL) – The numbers are in for the 2017 Gubernatorial Election and while Candidate Lt. Governor Ralph Northam won the election, it’s clear that Southwest Virginia was mainly in the favor the Republican candidate, Ed Gillespie.

We took a look at the numbers from the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election and the 2013 Gubernatorial Election and those numbers clearly show that Republican candidates have the favor in this region of the Commonwealth.

Here is a breakdown of those numbers:

Washington County, VA
2017 Gubernatorial Election:
Ralph Northam – 24.47%
Ed Gillespie – 74.58%

2016 Presidential Election:
Clinton- 21.48%
Trump- 74.75%

2013 Gubernatorial Election:
McAuliffe-69.0%
Cuccinelli- 27.2%

Wise County, VA
2017 Gubernatorial Election:
Northam – 21.88%
Gillespie – 75.97%

2016 Presidential Election:
Clinton- 17.81%
Trump- 79.71%

2013 Gubernatorial Election:
McAuliffe- 26.4%
Cuccinelli- 70.0%

Scott County, VA
2017 Gubernatorial Election:
Northam – 17.74%
Gillespie – 81.39%

2016 Presidential Election:
Clinton – 15.65%
Trump – 81.65%

2013 Gubernatorial Election:
McAuliffe- 21.9%
Cuccinelli- 75.6%

Smyth County, VA
2017 Gubernatorial Election:
Northam – 20.32%
Gillespie – 78.59%

2016 Presidential Election:
Clinton- 20.67%
Trump- 75.64%

2013 Gubernatorial Election:
McAuliffe- 30.6%
Cuccinelli- 64.8%

Lee County, VA
2017 Gubernatorial Election:
Northam – 19.54%
Gillespie – 79.19%

2016 Presidential Election:
Clinton- 17.31%
Trump- 80.25%

2013 Gubernatorial Election:
McAuliffe- 73.1%
Cuccinelli- 24.6%

