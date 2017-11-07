David Maples elected as Bristol, Va. sheriff

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A new sheriff has been elected in Bristol, Va.

David Maples was elected as Bristol, Va. sheriff Tuesday night.

“I look forward to working with the city, the courts, the Commonwealth attorney, doing what we can to help alleviate some of the overcrowding in our jails to help save taxpayers in Bristol, Va.,” Maples said.

Maples, who has 35 years of experience at the Bristol, Va. Sheriff’s Office, began working as a deputy in July 1982. He worked in the jail for nine years and was a DARE officer for 10 years.

In 2001, Sheriff Weisenburger appointed Maples to chief deputy for the last 16 years.

As sheriff, Maples will oversee the jails and courts in Bristol, Va.

