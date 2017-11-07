Cloe Barker elected as new Bristol, Va Commissioner of Revenue

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Va, a city dealing with around $100 million in debt, had to choose a new commissioner of revenue Tuesday night.

Cloe Eva Barker was elected for the position. Barker has worked in the office for 31 years and currently serves as the current commissioner’s chief deputy.

Terry Frye told us back in May he was not seeking reelection.

The only thing that could stop the incumbent from winning was a write-in campaign.

That opposition came from insurance agency owner, Rodger Williams.

Barker took the win with 80% of the vote.

“With my educational background and the experience all of these years, with the condition the city is in right now, I don’t feel someone that is not experienced would be a good fit for the office,” Barker said.

