Cade Mays makes separation from Vols official

(KNOXVILLE) Cade Mays made his decommitment from Tennessee official Tuesday morning.

Sources close to GoVols247 say the Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) High School lineman informed coaches at Tennessee of his decision weeks ago before taking visits elsewhere. It wasn’t until he returned from Athens, Georgia, that Mays decided to go public with more of an official announcement.

“I wanted to take this time and release a statement and give an inside look to my thoughts about my recruitment,” Mays said on social media. “This decision has been one of the hardest decisions I have made in my life. I serve a loving God, and I am confident He will lead me down the right path. My family is my backbone and without them I would not be in the position I am in today.

“I would like to thank coach Jones, coach Wells and the rest of the UT staff for everything they have done for me in the past two years. Many people I have come in contact with at the University of Tennessee have had a tremendous impact on my life. After many talks with God and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Tennessee.

“Thank you to everyone who has been with me every step of the way through this process.”

The 6-foot-6, 318-pounder had been committed to the Vols since July 13, 2015. He last unofficially visited Tennessee on Oct. 14 when the Vols played South Carolina at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Two weeks later, Mays ventured to Clemson, South Carolina, to see the Tigers play Georgia Tech and to spend time with former Catholic teammate and current Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

The 247Sports Composite No. 2-ranked offensive tackle in the 2018 class joined family on a visit to Georgia last weekend, seeing the Bulldogs play South Carolina at Sanford Stadium.

Expectations are for Mays to officially visit Ohio State this weekend and Clemson the weekend of Nov. 18-19. Mays told GoVols247 that he will officially visit Notre Dame on Dec. 8 and Georgia on Dec. 15.

The Kingston, Tennessee, native plans to sign a National Letter of Intent during the Dec. 20-22 period. He will then participate on the East team in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl before enrolling in college.

