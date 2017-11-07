Buffs lose high-scoring game at Johnson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 7, 2017) – The Milligan College men’s basketball team traveled to Johnson University for their third road game of the season on Tuesday night. Junior Aaron Levarity led the Buffs for the second game straight putting up 16 points and 14 rebounds, his first double-double of the season, but Milligan fell short losing to the Royals, 103-95.
Following Levarity was sophomore Daxton Bostain putting up 15 points while senior David Casaday and junior Jacob Cawood had 11 apiece. Junior Tyler Nichols compiled 10 points. Cawood also followed Levarity in rebounds with 10. Junior Desean Green led the Buffs with four assists.
Milligan led the Royals at the half 53-50 and continued a lead at one point late in the second half. However, Johnson took the lead for good in the closing minutes making a couple of deep three pointers alongside free throws to seal the win.
The Buffs out-rebounded the Royals 46-37 and earned a higher field goal percentage (48.6%, 46.5%) but neither proved enough for the Buffs to claim their first victory of the season.
Up next, the Buffs will be back on the road to Alice Lloyd College for another nonconference contest on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Milligan will return home for their first home game and conference game of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 14, against Truett-McConnell University, also at 7:30 p.m.