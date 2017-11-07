Animal Tracking program set for Saturday at Jacob’s Nature Park

JOHNSON CITY – (WJHL) – The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department invites you to take the family on an outdoor adventure Saturday, November 11. You will learn how to identify animal tracks, animal walking styles, and other signs animal leave behind.

The Animal Tracking program takes place at 10:00 a.m. at Jacob’s Nature Park at Sinking Creek. The park is located on King Springs Road in Johnson City.

The cost of the event is $1 per person. Registration is not required. For additional information, call 423.283.5821.

The above information was provided by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department.