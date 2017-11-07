Animal Tracking program set for Saturday at Jacob’s Nature Park

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY – (WJHL) – The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department invites you to take the family on an outdoor adventure Saturday, November 11. You will learn how to identify animal tracks, animal walking styles, and other signs animal leave behind.

The Animal Tracking program takes place at 10:00 a.m. at Jacob’s Nature Park at Sinking Creek. The park is located on King Springs Road in Johnson City.

The cost of the event is $1 per person. Registration is not required. For additional information, call 423.283.5821.

The above information was provided by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s