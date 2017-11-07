ABC News Your Voice Your Vote

(ABC) – Election Day 2017, November 7, features two governor’s races that could help send a signal about the mood of the electorate one year out from the 2018 Congressional elections.

In Virginia, Former Republican National Committee Chairman and 2014 U.S. Senate candidate Ed Gillespie faces off against Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

In New Jersey, Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is running against Democrat Phil Murphy.

