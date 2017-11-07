911 calls being misrouted across Tennessee; including in some Tri-Cities counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WJHL) – Several 911 centers across Tennessee are experiencing calls being misrouted to the wrong location, including several in East Tennessee.

The Hamilton County Emergency Communications District reported the issue on its Facebook page, saying the problem affected them, as well as 911 centers in Knox County, Sevier County, Jefferson County, Hawkins County, McMinn County, Bradley County, Bristol, Marion County, Maury County, Mountain Central, Sequatchie County, Sullivan County and Washington County.

A Bristol 911 dispatch supervisor told News Channel 11 that they are experiencing routing issues and said they’ve contacted Century Link. The supervisor told us that they expect the issue to be resolved soon.

The 911 director in Hawkins County said they got their first 911 call from Maury County at 2 p.m. and said they’ve also received calls from the Chattanooga area.

The director said they alerted 911 officials in Nashville about the problem and said at this time it seems to be just 911 calls from AT&T cellphones that are being re-routed to other districts. They advise people to continue to call 911 in an emergency and said dispatchers will re-route the calls.

AT&T is reportedly working on fixing the problem, but in the meantime, people are asked to call their local non-emergency number instead.

Knox County: (865) 215-4010

Sevier County: (865) 774-3908

Jefferson County: (865) 475- 3492

Hawkins County: (423) 272-7121

McMinn County: (423) 745-3222