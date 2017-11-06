Victim identified, person of interest in custody in Russell Co, Va., homicide

Related Coverage Homicide investigation underway in SWVA, authorities identify person of interest

CASTLEWOOD, VA (WJHL) – The victim in a Russell County, Va., homicide investigation has been identified, and a person of interest in the case is in custody on unrelated charges, according to the commonwealth’s attorney.

The victim in the Sunday night shooting in Castlewood, Va., was Santana Danniell Hal, 29. Russell County, Va., Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Patton confirmed a person of interest in this case is being held on unrelated charges.

Investigators were called to a home on Boyd Street in Castlewood on Sunday afternoon when people in the community called 911. Investigators with the Virginia State Police and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene well past 9 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-889-8033.