Trump seeks billions of dollars to counter NKorean missiles

By RICHARD LARDNER Published:
Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the opening of a state banquet hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, Pool)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking nearly $6 billion in emergency spending to pay for urgent missile defense improvements to counter the nuclear threat from North Korea, increased U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan and Navy ship repairs.

The request delivered to Congress on Monday says $4 billion of the total “supports additional efforts to detect, defeat and defend against any North Korean use of ballistic missiles against the United States, its deployed forces, allies or partners.”

President Donald Trump, on a tour of Asia, sought to ratchet up pressure on North Korea. He refused to rule out military action and declared that the United States “will not stand” for Pyongyang menacing the U.S. or its Asian allies.

Trump also denounced North Korea as “a threat to the civilized world.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s