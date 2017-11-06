Tennessee Valley Authority visitor centers close for winter

By Published:
TVA Headquarters in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Valley Authority has closed some visitor centers for the winter.

The TVA says the facilities at the Norris, Fontana and Kentucky dams will reopen in the spring.

Visitor centers at the Raccoon Mountain Pumped Storage facility near Chattanooga and at the South Holston and Fort Patrick Henry dams in northeast Tennessee remain open year-round.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s