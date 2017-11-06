Tennessee officials urge drivers to use caution around deer

By Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee officials warn motorists that it’s the time of year that they need to be on the lookout for deer on or near roadways.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says deer-related wrecks tend to rise in November and December due to deer mating and hunting seasons.

Highway Patrol Col. Tracy Trott said in a news release that motorists should be cautious, slow down and stay alert in areas where deer are present.

The agency says since 2011, deer-related crashes in Tennessee have risen more than 26 percent. Through October, there have been 4,223 deer-involved traffic crashes in Tennessee this year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s