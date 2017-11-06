TDOT: Reports of overturned tractor trailer on I-26 in Kingsport

(Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) –  The Tennessee Department of Transportation says it has received reports of an overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 26 at mile marker 6.

That’s located near the Rock Springs Road exit and State Route 347.  According to TDOT the crash was reported at 10:28 a.m.

TDOT is asking drivers to use caution in this area as the westbound traffic is impacted by the roadway partially blocked.

TDOT says the eastbound traffic is not impacted.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 11:30 a.m.

No other details about the crash are known at this time.

