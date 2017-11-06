Tarter named to 2018 Nancy Lieberman Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Nov. 6, 2017) – Senior guard Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) has been named to the 2018 Nancy Lieberman Watch List Award. Tarter is one of the 20 watch list candidates the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today.

“The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to annually present the Nancy Lieberman Award to the top female point guard in the college game,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “This year, we’re excited to announce the addition of four more positional awards. Like Ms. Lieberman, these student-athletes have worked tirelessly to achieve their goals and are very deserving of our recognition.”

Tarter is coming off of a very impressive 2016-17 season. She became the first Buccaneer in program history to win three consecutive conference player of the week awards, while becoming the first ETSU player to garner five player of the week honors. She became the 23rd member of ETSU’s 1,000-point club and became the first ETSU player since 2010 to score 500 points in a season. Tarter is also the only player in the NCAA to record a stat line of 35 points, five rebounds, five assist, and five steals. She did so against Vanderbilt on December 8, 2016.

“Obviously another tremendous honor for Tianna. I think it’s a testament to her work ethic and to her teammates that allow her the opportunity to shine from the point guard position,” said head coach Brittney Ezell. “It’s a big honor to be bestowed on our program, to be recognized by the Basketball Hall of Fame and to even have Tianna mentioned among some of the great point guards in our country this year. I know she’ll be thrilled for the honor and I know that all of East Tennessee State University will be extremely proud of her as she pursues not only her personal goals, but our team goals for the season as well.”

The Selection Committee for the Nancy Lieberman Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2018 Lieberman Award will be narrowed to just 10. The winner will be announced at an inaugural awards ceremony hosted by the Basketball Hall of Fame, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, and ESPN at the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Columbus, Ohio.

“Since 2000, the Nancy Lieberman Award committee has identified the best point guards in the game,” Lieberman said. “When you look at the list of winners over the past 18 years, we’ve celebrated players with extraordinary talent, grit, and leadership skills. To earn this award, is to be recognized among the greats and the women on this watch list should be proud of their accomplishments thus far.”