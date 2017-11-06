Sullivan County BOE set to break ground on new middle school next week

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County school board leaders will soon break ground on a brand new middle school.

Board Chairman Michael Hughes says it is a huge step forward in a process that has been in the works for about three years.

The new middle school will fit about 700 students.

Ellen Boyer lives on Weaver Pike, where the school will be located. She says she has mixed feelings about the project.

“You need it, but you don’t want it in your neighborhood,” Boyer said.

Regardless, school board officials are forging ahead with the plan.

They will break ground next week – a step forward in a nearly three year long process.

Back in December, the school board chose their top location picks. Following that, the Sullivan County Commission voted to fund a multi-million dollar school facilities plan, paving the way for the new middle school, named Sullivan East.

“It’s going to take in Holston Valley, Bluff City Middle and Mary Hughes Middle,” Hughes said.

The move will consolidate buildings and replace old infrastructure.

“Holston Valley, for example, is at half capacity,” Hughes said. “Bluff City Middle is in really bad shape.”

The project will save the county millions of dollars in maintenance costs, Hughes said. “I think we’ll save somewhere in the neighborhood of $4 million a year in costs, when this process is completed.”

Plans are on schedule to open Sullivan East Middle School in 2019.

“There’s always doubts that creep in and those doubts now don’t exist. We will have this school,” Hughes said.

The Sullivan East Middle School ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for Friday, November 17th at noon.

