Speedway in Lights 5K happening this Sunday

BRISTOL (WJHL) – Thousands of lights and holiday displays will soon light up Bristol Motor Speedway.

But before Speedway in Lights kicks off, Speedway Children’s Charities will host some other events to get you in the holiday spirit.

On Sunday, runners can participate in the Speedway in Lights 5K, where they’ll be among the first to see the lights come to life.

The speedway will also host a food and drink tasting called, “Tastings, Bites and Twinkling Lights,” on Nov. 19.

While Speedway in Lights is their top money raiser, organizers said these other events are crucial.

The Speedway in Lights 5K takes place Sunday at 6 p.m.

Advance registration is $30 and will be $35 the day of the race.

You can sign up at speedwayinlights.org.

The “Tastings, Bites and Twinkling Lights” event is Sunday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 and you can visit speedwayinlights.org for more information.

