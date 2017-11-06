Plans announced for Gatlinburg wildfires memorial, ceremony

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg and Sevier County are holding a memorial ceremony on Nov. 28 to observe the one year anniversary of the wildfires.

In a release Monday, the city announced they will honor those who were killed, recognize first responders and recognize the progress the community has made in the past year. An announcement will also be made about a permanent memorial that will remember the 14 people who died in the fires on Nov. 28.

The community is invited to the ceremony, while will start at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Rocky Top Sports World Complex at 1870 Sports World Boulevard, where thousands of Gatlinburg residents sheltered in the days following the fires.

WATE 6 On Your Side will air a special documentary on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. looking back at the past year, while also looking ahead as Gatlinburg and Sevier County continue to rebuild. There will also be a round table special on Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. reflecting on lessons learned since the disaster.