Northeast State to host career fair on Nov. 16

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Northeast State will host their annual Fall Technology Career Fair on November 16, 2017. The event will be free and is open to the public encouraging networking and possible employment opportunities.

The event is expected to take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Kingsport, 305 W. Main Street.

The fair will focus on career opportunities, manufacturing, technology, and skilled trades.

There will be more than 20 local companies in attendance representing the diversity of specialized industries including: automotive parts, chemical, paper, utilities, and much more.

Career Development Coordinator at Northeast State, Mary Beth Oxendine Woodby says, “The fair is a great opportunity for job seekers to meet employers and gather information about hiring trends and the types of skills that employers are looking for in these fields”.

Oxendine states that job seekers are advised to bring copies of their resume, dress appropriately, and to be prepared to discuss their skills with possible employers.

If you are in need of help with your resume or for interviewing tips Oxendine encourages those to set up an appointment with Northeast States Career Development Services Center prior to the Career Fair at 222 W Main St in downtown Kingsport.

In addition to the career fairs opportunities, there will be information about Northeast States programs and their various technology demonstrations.

For additional information call(423) 354-5100 or email at mboxendinewoodby@NortheastState.edu.

Written by Lauryn Lewis, WJHL Intern