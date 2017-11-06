Mountain Valley Pipeline developers suing hundreds of landowners

By Published:
William K. Jones
FILE - In a Tuesday June 6, 2017 file photo, hydrologist William K. Jones, walks up a mountain near the route of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Bolar, Va. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees interstate natural gas pipelines, released its final environmental impact statement Friday, July 21, 2017 for the proposed 600-mile (965-kilometer) pipeline, which has broad support from political and business leaders but is staunchly opposed by environmentalists and many affected landowners. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Developers of a proposed natural gas pipeline are suing hundreds of landowners to gain rights of way granted by federal regulations.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Thursday that Mountain Valley Pipeline lawyers have filed federal court complaints in Charleston, West Virginia and Roanoke, Virginia to obtain easements through eminent domain rights.

The pipeline would extend south for 195 miles in north-central West Virginia through 11 counties to the Virginia state line, and nearly 110 miles through six counties in Virginia.

Pipeline lawyers say in both complaints acquiring easements through condemnation is necessary as developers have been unable to negotiate agreements with the landowners.

Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. ordered developers on Wednesday to submit a report by Nov. 8 detailing how each landowner was served the lawsuit.

