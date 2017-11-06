Motorcyclist killed in Mountain City crash

MOUNTAIN CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Mountain City.

THP reports the crash happened on Friday afternoon.

According to a report, it happened on Pleasant Valley Road near J. Shoun Road just after 4:00 p.m.

Troopers say the motorcycle lost control and struck a box truck as the truck was trying to turn into a driveway.

The driver of the motorcycle died in the crash. He’s been identified as 37-year-old Steven Marshall of Mountain City.

THP says no citations have been issued, but according to the report, charges are pending.