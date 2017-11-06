Most Toys-R-Us stores will open on Thanksgiving

(WJHL) – For the third year in a row, Toys-R-Us is opening its doors for 30 hours straight from Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday.

The holiday sale is for most Toys-R-Us stores across the country.

Employees at the Johnson City location say they will most likely open their doors as early as 5:00 p.m. in the morning on Turkey Day.

The company has been open on Thanksgiving since 2009.

However, Thanksgiving Day openings have seen a backlash. Some shopping centers and store chains are keeping their doors closed to raise employee morale and focus more on Black Friday shoppers.

Shoppers are expected, nationally, to spend more than a trillion dollars this holiday season.

