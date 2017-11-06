Longtime KPD officer resigns, pleads guilty in sexual misconduct case

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A longtime Kingsport Police Department officer pleaded guilty in a sexual misconduct case in Sullivan County court on Monday, following an investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents.

According to a news release, TBI special agents started investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving Ralph O. Cline, Jr., a Kingsport Police Department lieutenant last month, following a request by 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus and the police department.

The TBI investigation resulted in a camera being installed in his unmarked police cruiser, which caught a prostitute performing a sex act on Cline while parked in a hospital parking lot, according to Staubus.

According to the TBI news release, Cline pleaded guilty to one count of patronizing prostitution.

He will be sentenced in February, but has requested judicial diversion.

Cline resigned from the police department last week.

Kingsport Police Department Chief David Quillen sent us the following statement:

The Kingsport Police Department initially received a tip indicating the possibility that an unnamed K.P.D officer might be involved in inappropriate/potentially criminal activity. In the interest of complete public transparency, K.P.D. self-reported this unverified information to the Office of the 2nd Judicial District Attorney so that a completely unbiased investigation could be conducted by an independent agency. As a direct result of the findings of this investigation, Ralph Cline is no longer employed by the Kingsport Police Department. The matter has been adjudicated in court and is now considered closed.”

