Local churches reach out to police about safety and security workshops

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Just one day after 26 people were killed inside a church in a small town in Texas, some church leaders here in our region are expressing the need to review their own safety and security protocols.

Tom Patton with the Kingsport Police Department said by Monday morning they had already received more than 3 calls about the issue.

“We’ve already fielded probably 3 to 4 calls just this morning from area churches, asking if we would come help them review their response to emergency situations, whether it be an active shooter or other things, as well as provide them with some education on the subject,” Patton said.

Lead Pastor at Port City Baptist Church in Kingsport, Chris Alford, said he called Kingsport Police a few weeks ago, inquiring about the same topic.

Alford told us KPD is even scheduled to speak at their congregation this week.

Now, in light of what just happened in Texas, Alford said expects the conversation about safety to take a serious turn.

“Unfortunately with what happened yesterday, I’m sure that meeting is going to be a little more intense than it was originally going to be,” Alford said.

Security and safety is something that Alford said has really been on his mind since the church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina back in 2015.

Since then, Alford said he’s formed a security team that assists in keeping the perimeter safe during services.

“We have a small team that mixes in with our greeters…we have somebody that sits at both entry points during the whole service, just to see who is coming in who is going and to hopefully stop something before it comes into the facility. We also have a third person who will walk the halls, go out and check the parking lot,” Alford said.

In the past few months security is something Alford said he’s been reminded of constantly.

A shooting took place at a church just outside of Nashville in late September.

Now, less than two months later more than 20 people were killed at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

“Your heart just breaks that, that kind of evil could be present in our world…within a few minutes that translates into okay so what are we doing, how would that have affected us…if you have a plan it kind of takes the uncertainty and edge off of your daily existence,” Alford said.

Port City Baptist Church is part of a bigger organization called the Sullivan Baptist Association.

It is a group of more than 30 churches throughout different counties in our region.

Alford said after this meeting Wednesday with Kingsport Police, he’s hopeful they will schedule another security meeting with other congregations.

“I don’t think, I know that we have already started this morning, a couple of e-mails have already gone out, when would be a good time to have this conversation, who could we get to come,” Alford said.

Patton said if churches in the Kingsport area are interested in reviewing security protocols all you have to do is give their department, or your local law enforcement agency a call for more information.