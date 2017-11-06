Kroger to sell own line of clothing aimed at the family

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer Published:

NEW YORK (AP) – Kroger is launching its own fashion line starting next fall.

The nation’s largest supermarket chain said Friday that the brand will first make its debut at Fred Meyer and Kroger Marketplace stores, totaling 300 locations across the country. The casual collection will span from children to teens to adults.

In recent years, Kroger Co. has sold some clothing under different national brands.

The move comes as traditional grocery chains have faced increasing competition from all fronts, from discounters like Walmart to Amazon to high-end grocers. But Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc. over the summer has dramatically raised concerns about the viability of traditional grocers.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, operates more than 2,700 stores under different banners in 35 states.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s