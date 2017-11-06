Kingsport woman creates book for city centennial

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport woman created a children’s book to honor the Model City’s centennial.

Thursday, she held a book signing in front of Little Cake bakery in downtown Kingsport.

The book is called “Experiencing 100.”

Leah Adinolfi created the book, hand drawing various scenes from the city.

Adinolfi told us it was a form of therapy for her after a serious car accident.

“People are so supportive in this community that’s what makes Kingsport so special and people have been supportive of me and helped me to be as successful as I have been and so I hope that I can honor that through this gift,” Adinolfi said.

All proceeds from the book go to the Junior League and the Centennial Park Committee.

Over 500 copies sold at Thursday’s book launch.

You can get your copy at places like Little Cake, The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, or at the Kingsport Carousel. There were 1,000 copies made.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.