Kentucky teen arrested, charged with assault in stabbing investigation

HARLAN, KY (WJHL)- Kentucky State Police arrested a 19-year-old over the weekend after a stabbing incident in Harlan.

According to a news release, troopers responded to Morris Lane in Harlan, where they found a 26-year-old lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities also discovered another 55-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds in a nearby home.

Both victims were flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington to be treated for their injuries.

Kentucky State Police arrested 19-year-old Dakota Miracle and charged him with 1st degree assault, he was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

There was no update on the conditions of the victims Sunday night, but officials said the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.