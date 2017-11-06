Johnson City man facing domestic assault charge after bow, arrow incident

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City say they have arrested a Johnson City man after a disturbance at his home.

Investigators say on Sunday evening around 6:35 p.m., police were called to a home on Horseshoe Bend.

Police said their investigation revealed that 36-year-old James E. Burgess and the victim were involved in a verbal argument.

During the argument, police said Burgess fired an arrow from his recurve bow that struck the wall just about his wife’s head.

Police said since Burgess used a “deadly weapon” he was charged with domestic assault.

Burgess is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.