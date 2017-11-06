Hampton woman faces multiple drug charges following home search by CCSO, EPD

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Hampton woman was arrested on numerous drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a home on Carl Smith Road in Hampton following a yearlong investigation.

According to a Carter County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies and Elizabethton Police Department officers executed the search warrant as part of an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics by Donie Joline Hernandez.

Hernandez reportedly sold crystal methamphetamine to officers at both agencies numerous times.

According to the release, Hernandez had recently moved from Elizabethton to Hampton within the past weeks.

Hernandez was charged with four counts of sale of schedule II narcotics, child endangerment/neglect, two counts of possession of schedule IV narcotics and possession of a legend drug, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are manufactured or sold and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two children were removed from the home by the Department of Children’s Services.

Hernandez was taken to the Carter County Jail, where she was being held on $37,500 bond.

According to the release, Hernandez has several prior drug-related charges and convictions.

