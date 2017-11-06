Carter County first responders enjoy a ‘Thank You Dinner’ after recent floods

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two weeks ago Monday – heavy rain caused flash flooding – especially in the mountains of northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina.

Monday night, first responders who rushed to the flood zone to offer help were the guests of honor at an event in Carter County.

State representative Timothy Hill of Blountville said he organized a dinner at Highlander BBQ to host first responders and members of the Carter County Highway Department and their families, as well as TDOT and Roan Mountain State Park Rangers.

“I was totally amazed because it is shocking,” Hill said looking at photos of the flooding.

He told us he organized the event with Highlander BBQ’s owner as a way to show first responders how much they’re appreciated.

“We wanted to just stop for a few moments and just say say thanks to everybody who has done such a great job,” Hill said.

Those thoughts were echoed by State Senator Rusty Crowe who was also at the event.

Crowe said while the agencies all worked well together in response to the flooding, the state is working on a new system to make communication event stronger in light of recent disasters across the state.

“In the future we’re going to have a system where all first responders are going to be able to talk and all of the other phone lines are going to be kind of separated out in times of disaster,” Crowe said.

County Road Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said the storm damaged pipes, shoulders of the roadway and spread debris.

“We really appreciate this effort for us, it’s just wonderful,” Colbaugh said.

Carter County EMA Director Gary Smith said residents are continuing to clean up and get things back to normal and he was very pleased with the way the agencies all worked together. He told us that he knows of atleast one family that was displaced and other people were affected.

Smith added that Cloudland High School’s gym, which flooded in the storm, will have to have its floor replaced.

Lawmakers and first responders we spoke with all agreed that working together in a time of need helped everyone stay safe.

Smith tells us they’re trying to get more residents signed onto the county alert system. You can visit Carter County’s website for more information.

