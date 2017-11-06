Bristol, Va. investigators search for suspect in Country Boy Food Mart armed robbery

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Va. investigators are searching for a suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Surveillance video shows the suspect running out of the Country Boy Food Mart on Lee Highway in Bristol, Va.

Detectives said the suspect ran up behind the store’s owner as he was getting ready to close.

The owner told police the suspect told him he had a knife and demanded money. The owner said he was unable to get a good look at the person robbing him.

If you have any information that can help Bristol, Va. Police track down this suspect, call 276-645-7400.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.