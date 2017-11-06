BMW recalls 1.4M vehicles due to risk of under-hood fires

By Published:
FILE - This March 19, 2014, file photo, shows the company logo of car manufacturer BMW during the annual balance news conference in Munich. BMW announced Tuesday, June 14, 2016, that the company is recalling nearly 189,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the child seat anchors may become damaged and won't hold the seat properly. The recall covers certain X3 SUVs from the 2011 to 2017 model years, as well as some X4s from 2015 through 2017. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson, File)

DETROIT (AP) – BMW is recalling more than 1.4 million cars and SUVs in two U.S. recalls due to the risk of fires under the hood.

The biggest recall includes over 740,000 1, 3 and 5-Series cars, the Z4 sports car and X3 and X5 SUVs mainly from 2007 through 2011.

Government documents Friday show that a heater for the positive crankcase ventilation valve can overheat and cause the valve to melt. No injuries have been reported. Dealers will replace the heater.

The second recall covers nearly 673,000 3-Series cars from 2006 to 2011. Wiring for the heating and air conditioning system can overheat and cause connectors to melt. Four drivers reported injuries.

Dealers will replace the wiring and connectors. Both recalls begin Dec. 18.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s