TBI identifies man who struck Hamblen Co. deputy with truck, charged with attempted first degree murder

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – A Morristown man was arrested Saturday night following an officer-involved shooting in Hamblen County.

Anthony Sizemore was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder after striking a Hamblen County Sheriff’s deputy with a stolen truck as he attempted to flee the scene.

According to Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin, Deputy Marti Wolfe stopped a truck at the intersection of West Andrew Johnson Hwy and Lakeshore Road around 9 p.m. That truck was reported stolen and deputy Wolfe was talking with one of the suspects, who stepped out of the vehicle. Sizemore, who was driving the truck, and another passenger fled the scene striking Deputy Wolfe with the truck. The suspect who was standing outside fled on foot.

Deputies then opened fire on the truck and Sheriff Jarnagin said it is believed that the driver was shot.

The truck was later found abandoned in Newport and the two suspects, including Sizemore, are now in custody. Sizemore did receive medical attention for a gunshot wound to the leg.

THP and TBI are conducting the investigation per Sheriff Jarnagin’s request.

Deputy Wolfe’s injuries are not life threatening.

Copyright WATE 2017.