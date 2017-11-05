Second Annual Bark for Life held in Greeneville

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- The second annual Bark for Life at Hardin Park in Greeneville Sunday afternoon.

It’s an event held by the American Cancer Society that allows families and their dogs to come together to honor the lifelong contributions of canine caregivers to cancer survivors.

The canines were judged on tricks, size and smiles at the event.

“I’ve got a first cousin and my sister and law both beat breast cancer so it’s sort of special to us to help out,”

The event is part of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Greene County. News Channel 11 was told the top 13 fundraising dogs will be featured on the 2018 Bark for Life of Greene County calendar.

