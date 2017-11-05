Homicide investigation underway in SWVA, authorities identify person of interest

CASTLEWOOD, VA (WJHL)- The Russell County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia confirmed with News Channel 11 that they were actively investigating a homicide Sunday night.

According to Captain Bryant Skeen with the sheriff’s office, they responded to a home on Boyd Street in Castlewood after 911 dispatchers received a 911 call Sunday afternoon from people in the area.

“They found a female victim that was deceased inside the residence, and the manner and cause of that death is still under investigation,” Skeen said.

Authorities were still on scene around 9p.m. Sunday as they continued to gather evidence.

Captain Skeen said the investigation had also lead them to the city of Norton.

“We are actively seeking a couple of pieces of evidence that were discarded just outside the city of Norton, it was a pair of black and red pair trim Air Jordan style sneakers that were discarded on Highway 58 on Bear Creek Road just outside of Norton…we feel they are a piece of evidence needed in this investigation,” Skeen said.

When we asked Captain Skeen about a suspect in this homicide investigation, he said they had identified a person of interest they were investigating.

“We feel that this investigation is domestic related, and it’s being handled in that direction at this time, I don’t feel that the public is in any danger,” Skeen said.

As of Sunday evening the identity of the victim had not been released by police.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, or the pieces of evidence you are urged to call the Russell County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office at 276-889-8033.

