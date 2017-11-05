Hokies top South Carolina in hurricane relief exhibition game

COLUMBIA, SC-Virginia Tech defeated South Carolina, 86-67 in a men’s basketball hurricane relief exhibition game on Sunday afternoon at the Colonial Life Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

Sunday’s exhibition event raised funds for those impacted by the recent storms, as net proceeds from the game will support hurricane relief efforts in Texas, South Florida and Puerto Rico. There is an additional online donation campaign.

In the game, the Hokies took a 36-30 lead into the intermission. In the second half, Tech outscored the Gamecocks, 50-37. The largest lead was the 19-point final margin.

Five Hokies scored in double figures, led by freshman Nickeil Alexander-Walker, with 18 points in his first appearance in a Virginia Tech uniform. Ahmed Hill added 14 points and Kerry Blackshear Jr., had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Justin Robinson added 12 points and a game-high eight assists. P.J. Horne, a freshman forward for the Hokies had 11 points.

Hassani Gravette led the Gamecocks with 15 points and Wesley Myers added 11 points. Tech shot 50.9 percent from the field, including 57.1 percent in the second half. Tech also forced South Carolina into 17 turnovers.

The Hokies open the regular season on Friday night at 6 p.m., as they host Detroit Mercy in Cassell Coliseum. The game is the first game in the 2K Classic, benefitting the Wounded Warrior Classic.

Donations can still be made to the hurricane relief effort. Fans are encouraged to log on to: https://crowdfunding.giving.sc.edu/project/8207

Courtesy: Virginia Tech Athletics